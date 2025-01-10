Fantasy Basketball
Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Loaded stat line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:15am

Adebayo closed Thursday's 97-92 victory over the Jazz with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 29 minutes.

Adebayo has bounced back admirably since posting a four-point dud in the loss to the Jazz on Jan. 4. Over his last three games, the star big man is averaging 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

