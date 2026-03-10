Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Makes history with 83-point night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 7:55pm

Adebayo registered 83 points (20-43 FG, 7-22 3Pt, 36-43 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 win over the Wizards.

Adebayo turned in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, surpassing Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance from January 2006. The Heat made a concerted effort to get Adebayo the ball down the stretch of the fourth quarter, allowing him to sink a pair of free throws with a little over a minute remaining to reach 83 points. Adebayo scored just under half of his points from the charity stripe and nearly recorded a double-double with a strong effort on the glass. He also broke the NBA single-game records for free throws attempted and free throws made.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
