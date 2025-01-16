Bam Adebayo News: Muted scoring in return

Adebayo posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Lakers.

Adebayo returned to action Wednesday after missing Miami's previous contest due to a lower back contusion. While the 27-year-old big man had a difficult matchup with Anthony Davis, he has been struggling to score all year. Adebayo has gone from averaging 19.3 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field in 2023-24 to averaging 16.0 points on 45.6 percent shooting from the field in 2024-25.