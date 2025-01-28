Bam Adebayo News: Nearly triple-doubles

Adebayo totaled 26 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Monday's 125-119 double-overtime win over the Magic.

Adebayo finished one assist shy of recording his ninth career triple-double. He previously struggled to adjust to his new role alongside Kel'el Ware, but he put those concerns to bed Monday as the duo combined to log 86 minutes in the double-overtime win with both players posting massive lines.