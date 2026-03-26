Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Nearly triple-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 12:29pm

Adebayo closed Wednesday's 120-103 victory over the Cavaliers with 17 points (6-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

The Heat improved to 39-34 behind another terrific effort from Adebayo. Across his last 10 games, he's producing top-25 value in nine-category formats with 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks in 35.8 minutes per contest.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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