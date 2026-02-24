Bam Adebayo News: Nears double-double in defeat

Adebayo notched 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Bucks.

After scoring 13 points on just seven shots in Saturday's win over Memphis, Adebayo was much more aggressive on the offensive end Tuesday. While the star big man finished as Miami's second-leading scorer, he was significantly less efficient in this one. On a more positive note, he led the club in rebounds and also chipped in both a steal and a swat for the first time since Jan. 25. Adebayo has scored fewer than 20 points in all three of his outings following the All-Star break, averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 28.3 minutes per game during that span.