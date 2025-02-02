Bam Adebayo News: Nears triple-double in victory

Adebayo notched 30 points (13-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Spurs.

Adebayo stuffed the stat sheet while leading the Heat to victory Saturday. The big man posted game highs in points, blocks and assists to go along with a team-high mark in rebounds. The 27-year-old was also one assist shy of his second triple-double of the season, though he has amassed 25 outings with a double-double or better. Over his last five appearances, Adebayo has averaged 21.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 blocks across 37.2 minutes per contest.