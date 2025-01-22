Bam Adebayo News: Plays just 22 minutes

Adebayo produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and 10 rebounds across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to Portland.

This workload is very concerning for fantasy managers, especially with Adebayo playing just 25 minutes the game prior. Meanwhile, Kel'el Ware has averaged 36.5 minutes in his last two outings. Although coach Erik Spoelstra is starting those two alongside each other, the early returns have been less than ideal for Adebayo from a fantasy perspective.