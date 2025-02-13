Bam Adebayo News: Posts another double-double
Adebayo ended Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the Thunder with 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.
Adebayo had another impressive two-way display Wednesday and recorded his seventh double-double across his last 10 appearances. The star big man is averaging 21.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over that 10-game stretch, and he figures to remain one of Miami's most reliable offensive weapons, especially now that Jimmy Butler is no longer part of the roster.
