Bam Adebayo News: Posts double-double
Adebayo accumulated 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 win over Atlanta.
Adebayo didn't fill the stat sheet in this victory, and Tyler Herro certainly overshadowed him with his 31-point performance, but there's no question the star big man still posted a solid line due to his two-way play. Adebayo, who recorded his first double-double since March 10, is averaging 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game since the beginning of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now