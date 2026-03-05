Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Posts loaded line Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Adebayo provided 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 victory over the Nets.

Even though there's a strong argument to say Kel'el Ware outplayed Adebayo with his impressive stat line, Adebayo was one of Miami's top scoring weapons in a comfortable 16-point win. The star big man extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to four, and he's recorded three double-doubles over that stretch as well. Adebayo will remain as one of Miami's most reliable scoring and rebounding weapons for the Heat going forward.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bam Adebayo See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
13 days ago