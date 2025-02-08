Bam Adebayo News: Productive in Friday's loss
Adebayo closed with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-86 loss to Brooklyn.
The 27-year-old big has been incredibly consistent on the glass over the last few weeks. Adebayo hasn't pulled down fewer than eight rebounds in 11 straight games, a stretch in which he's averaged 18.0 points, 11.1 boards and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor. With Jimmy Butler now a Warrior, Adebayo and his frontcourt mate Kel'el Ware figure to become the focal point of the Heat offense, along with Tyler Herro.
