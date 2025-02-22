Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Records double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 9:57am

Adebayo closed Friday's 120-111 overtime victory over Toronto with 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes.

Adebayo had a solid showing Friday and notched a double-double for a third consecutive game and the fourth time across his last five appearances. Adebayo has embraced a bigger role on both ends of the court since Jimmy Butler got suspended and subsequently traded, and his numbers back that up. He's averaging 22.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 blocks per game in seven outings since the beginning of February.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now