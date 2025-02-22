Bam Adebayo News: Records double-double

Adebayo closed Friday's 120-111 overtime victory over Toronto with 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes.

Adebayo had a solid showing Friday and notched a double-double for a third consecutive game and the fourth time across his last five appearances. Adebayo has embraced a bigger role on both ends of the court since Jimmy Butler got suspended and subsequently traded, and his numbers back that up. He's averaging 22.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 blocks per game in seven outings since the beginning of February.