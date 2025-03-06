Bam Adebayo News: Records double-double
Adebayo ended Wednesday's 112-107 loss to Cleveland with 34 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes.
Adebayo carried the Heat offensively and posted an impressive stat line, but his efforts were not enough to lift Miami to a win against the team with the best record in The Association. Adebayo has been excellent since the end of the All-Star break. He has three double-doubles in eight contests over that span, averaging 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now