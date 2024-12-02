Bam Adebayo News: Remains productive in loss

Adebayo produced 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 108-89 loss to the Celtics.

Adebayo seemed to draw a softer assignment with the Celtics opting to rest Kristaps Porzingis, but he still had some trouble with the defense of Luke Kornet, who rejected a season-high six shots. Adebayo has established himself as a safe fantasy asset in recent seasons, but his surge in three-point attempts per game (2.8) has been a double-edged sword in nine-category leagues, adding another dimension to his value at the cost of a career-low 41.9 percent shooting clip from the field in 19 games this year. Fantasy managers hope Adebayo's efficiency will climb back up closer to his career norms as the second quarter of the 2024-25 campaign gets underway, but the 27-year-old, three-time All-Star is averaging a productive 14.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes per game over his last six outings.