Bam Adebayo News: Season-high 21 rebounds
Adebayo logged 32 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 45 minutes during Saturday's 123-122 loss to the Rockets.
Adebayo delivered a monster double-double, including a season-high 21 rebounds. However, ultimately it wasn't enough, as Miami lost its fourth straight game. Results aside, Adebayo is playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 34.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in six appearances over the past two weeks.
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