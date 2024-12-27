Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Season-high five swats in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Adebayo ended with four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and five blocks over 35 minutes during Thursday's 89-88 victory over Orlando.

Adebayo recorded his lowest point total of the season, though he did rack up a season-high mark in blocks. The big man has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 appearances, during which he has averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now