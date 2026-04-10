Bam Adebayo News: Short of triple-double once again

Adebayo finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 140-117 win over Washington.

Adebayo nearly had a triple-double in Thursday's 128-114 loss to Toronto. While the 28-year-old fell short once again Friday, it was still another impressive performance. He has cooled off on the scoring end throughout five games in April. However, Adebayo has made up for it by averaging 5.0 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from deep during that span.