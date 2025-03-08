Bam Adebayo News: Solid two-way showing Saturday

Adebayo closed Saturday's 114-109 loss to Chicago with 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes.

There's a strong argument to say Adebayo has been the Heat's best player since the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, and the numbers back him. The star big man couldn't extend his streak of double-doubles to four games, but he still posted elite fantasy value due to his contributions on both ends of the court. Adebayo extended his streak of solid play in the scoring column since he's reached the 20-point plateau in six of his previous nine contests.