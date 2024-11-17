Bam Adebayo News: Strong in paint in defeat

Adebayo posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 loss to Indiana.

Adebayo once again held things down in the paint for Miami, leading all Heat players in rebounds while concluding as one of three players with 20 or more points in Sunday's defeat. Adebayo, who came up two rebounds shy of a double-double Sunday, has concluded with at least 20 points and eight boards in three straight contests.