Bam Adebayo News: Struggles on Opening Night

Adebayo posted nine points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-97 loss to Orlando.

Adebayo played just 26 minutes during the Heat's regular-season opener as the game started to get out of hand in the second half. While the 27-year-old big man seems set to take more than his 0.6 three-point attempts from last season, he was unable to connect from downtown against Orlando. Adebayo tied Jimmy Butler for a game-low minus-30 point differential.