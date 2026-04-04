Bam Adebayo headshot

Bam Adebayo News: Teases triple-double against Wiz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Adebayo provided 14 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 152-136 win over the Wizards.

It wasn't another 83-point eruption, but Adebayo let his teammates handle the scoring load this time around against Washington while coming within shouting distance of his ninth career triple-double. Adebayo saw his double-double streak snapped at five, and over his last 10 contests the 28-year-old center is averaging 21.0 points, 11.4 boards, 3.9 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals.

Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
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