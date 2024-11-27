Fantasy Basketball
Bam Adebayo News: Three-point streak at six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Adebayo notched 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to Milwaukee.

Somewhat under the radar, Adebayo has developed a consistent three-point shot. The 27-year-old center has drained at least one trey in six straight games, averaging 19.0 points, 10.0 boards, 4,2 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent (10-for-18) from long distance.

