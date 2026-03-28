Basheer Jihad News: Efficient display against Swarm

Jihad posted 39 points (13-17 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes in Friday's 132-121 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Jihad achieved an impressive production, especially for his aim from beyond the arc, with his eight three-pointers far surpassing his previous season best of three. The 39 points also qualified as a career-high mark for him. Jihad has become a decent all-around contributor in the final stages of the season, adding five steals and seven blocks over his last three games.