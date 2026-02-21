Basheer Jihad News: Superb outing against Cruise

Jihad delivered 33 points (10-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five blocks and one assist over 32 minutes in Friday's 131-124 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.

Jihad led his team to victory with a double-double and season-high counts of 33 points and five blocks during Friday's game. He's in improving form over his current streak of four starts, standing out for his recent efficiency and defensive contribution. Other than that, his six double-doubles are the third-highest total on the squad over the 2025-26 season.