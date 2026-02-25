Basheer Jihad News: Tallies 25 points in G League win

Jihad registered 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 132-129 win over Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Jihad was one of three Skyhawk players to score 20-plus points in Tuesday's win, and he come one rebound shy from recording his seventh double-double of the G League season. He is averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals over 24.8 minutes per game in the G League this season.