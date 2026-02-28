Baylor Scheierman Injury: Dealing with fractured left thumb
Scheierman is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a fractured left thumb, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
The second-year pro appeared to pick up the injury during the Celtics' 148-111 win over the Nets on Friday, when he finished with 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes. Scheierman has started in each of the Celtics' last seven games, and with Payton Pritchard thriving in his sixth-man role, the former's absence would open the door for Hugo Gonzalez, Jordan Walsh and Ron Harper to enter the starting five.
