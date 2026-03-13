Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Scheierman (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game versus Washington.

Scheierman has a mild sprain but he intends to push through it. With Jayson Tatum back in action for Saturday, Scheierman will likely retreat to the bench.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
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