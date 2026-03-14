Baylor Scheierman News: Available Saturday
Scheierman (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
Scheierman will shed his probable tag due to a right ankle sprain, though he'll likely slide back to the second unit Saturday due to Jayson Tatum (Achilles) returning to the lineup. Over his last five outings (two starts), Scheierman has averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.6 minutes per tilt.
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