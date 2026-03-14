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Baylor Scheierman News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Scheierman (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

Scheierman will shed his probable tag due to a right ankle sprain, though he'll likely slide back to the second unit Saturday due to Jayson Tatum (Achilles) returning to the lineup. Over his last five outings (two starts), Scheierman has averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.6 minutes per tilt.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
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