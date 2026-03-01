Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Scheierman (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.com.

Scheierman has been cleared to play despite a fractured left thumb sustained during Friday's blowout win over the Nets. The second-year wing was initially listed as questionable, but he will gut it out as he continues his run in the starting lineup.

