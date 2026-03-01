Baylor Scheierman News: Available to play Sunday
Scheierman (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.com.
Scheierman has been cleared to play despite a fractured left thumb sustained during Friday's blowout win over the Nets. The second-year wing was initially listed as questionable, but he will gut it out as he continues his run in the starting lineup.
