Baylor Scheierman News: Back to bench Friday
Scheierman is not in Boston's starting lineup against Charlotte on Friday.
Scheierman made his first-career NBA start Wednesday and finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes in a loss against Orlando. The rookie first-round pick will retreat to the bench Friday as Jayson Tatum and Derrick White return to the starting five for the Celtics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now