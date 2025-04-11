Fantasy Basketball
Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Scheierman is not in Boston's starting lineup against Charlotte on Friday.

Scheierman made his first-career NBA start Wednesday and finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes in a loss against Orlando. The rookie first-round pick will retreat to the bench Friday as Jayson Tatum and Derrick White return to the starting five for the Celtics.

