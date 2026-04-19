Baylor Scheierman News: Back to bench Sunday

Scheierman is not in Boston's starting lineup against Philadelphia for Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday.

The Celtics rested all of their starters and prominent role players in their regular-season finale against the Magic on April 12, which led to Scheierman starting and finishing with 30 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block over 38 minutes in a 113-108 win. The second-year pro has established a consistent role for himself off the bench this season, and he should maintain that role in the playoffs.