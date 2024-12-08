Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

The Celtics assigned Scheierman to the G League's Maine Celtics on Sunday.

Scheierman was recalled from the G League by Boston on Nov. 25, and he failed to score any points across his two outings off the bench. He'll go back to the G League to get some reps in, and across six regular-season games with the Maine Celtics he's averaged 20.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 32.3 minutes per contest.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now