Baylor Scheierman News: Career performance in win
Scheierman recorded 30 points (8-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Magic.
Scheierman stepped into a featured role due to the Celtics benching the majority of their rotation players for the regular season finale, and he took full advantage of the opportunity, totaling a career-high 30 points. Unsurprisingly, Scheierman did much of his work from beyond the arc, connecting on a team-high six threes, which matched his career high. On top of his scoring, Scheierman dished out a career-high seven assists. In an expanded role over the last three games, Sheierman averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
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