Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Collects three steals in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Scheierman recorded 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 32 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 116-110 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Scheierman had a difficult time on the offensive end Friday, but he made up for it by securing a team-high three steals. The 24-year-old continues to see the majority of his game action in the G League, and he's scored in double figures in all 10 appearances for Maine this season.

