Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Double-double from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Scheierman posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

It was the fourth double-double of the season for the second-year wing, and all of them have come since Feb. 4. With Jayson Tatum back in action. Scheierman has shifted to the second unit, but he's still holding onto a sizeable role in the rotation. He's drained at least one three-pointer in 15 straight games (13 starts), averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.7 threes in 26.1 minutes over that stretch.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
44 days ago
Atlantic Division NBA Preview: Celtics, Nets, Knicks, 76ers & Raptors Analysis
NBA
Atlantic Division NBA Preview: Celtics, Nets, Knicks, 76ers & Raptors Analysis
Author Image
Dan Bruno
216 days ago
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
NBA
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
Rotowire Staff
June 26, 2024