Baylor Scheierman News: Eight triples in G League

Scheierman finished Monday's 122-118 G League win over Capital City Go Go with 25 points (8-20 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

Scheierman's eight triples Monday were a season high, and he was one assist and one rebound shy from registering his first G League triple-double. He's averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals over 36.4 minutes per game in the G League this season.