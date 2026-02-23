Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Holding down starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Scheierman finished Sunday's 111-89 victory over the Lakers with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Scheierman started his fourth straight game and sixth in his last seven appearances, and he's been relatively productive as a member of the first unit. During that latter seven-game period, Scheierman has averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 26.9 minutes per contest.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
