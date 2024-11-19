Baylor Scheierman News: Logs double-double in G League
Scheierman compiled 20 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 118-110 win versus Westchester.
Scheierman hauled in the most rebounds on the team en route to recording his first double-double of the new campaign. He also managed to surpass 20 points scored for the third time this season across his first four appearances.
