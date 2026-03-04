Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Meaningful role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Scheierman posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 loss to the Hornets.

Scheierman played at least 30 minutes for the third time in the past six games, continuing to function as a member of the starting lineup. Although his playing time has been encouraging, he has yet to take full advantage of the situation. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has barely been a top 200 player in nine-category leagues, averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Baylor Scheierman See More
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago
Atlantic Division NBA Preview: Celtics, Nets, Knicks, 76ers & Raptors Analysis
NBA
Atlantic Division NBA Preview: Celtics, Nets, Knicks, 76ers & Raptors Analysis
Author Image
Dan Bruno
213 days ago
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
NBA
2024 NBA Draft Results: Analysis for Every First Round Pick
Rotowire Staff
June 26, 2024