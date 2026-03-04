Baylor Scheierman News: Meaningful role continues

Scheierman posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 loss to the Hornets.

Scheierman played at least 30 minutes for the third time in the past six games, continuing to function as a member of the starting lineup. Although his playing time has been encouraging, he has yet to take full advantage of the situation. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has barely been a top 200 player in nine-category leagues, averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game.