Baylor Scheierman News: Mixed results in G League

Scheierman tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-100 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Scheierman struggled to get minutes at the NBA level, so the rookie was sent to the G League to get extended run again. After totaling 55 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks over his first two G League appearances, Scheierman's production Friday was lackluster as Maine got blown out.