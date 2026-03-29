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Baylor Scheierman News: Not starting vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Scheierman will not start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Scheierman started Friday's win over Atlanta in Jaylen Brown's (Achilles) absence, though it'll be Jordan Walsh who gets the starting nod Sunday. Scheierman has averaged 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
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