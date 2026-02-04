Scheierman's 23 minutes Wednesday were his lowest as a starter since Jan. 12 against the Pacers (20). The second-year pro was effective while on the floor, finishing as the Celtics' fourth-leading scorer while recording a career-high in rebounds en route to the first double-double of his NBA career. Scheierman has started in each of Boston's last two games and could remain a starter if head coach Joe Mazulla opts to have Payton Pritchard remain in a reserve role after the Celtics traded Anfernee Simons to the Bulls on Tuesday in exchange for Nikola Vucevic.