Baylor Scheierman News: Productive in G League

Scheierman had 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 win over Birmingham.

Scheierman hasn't had the chance to contribute for Boston at the NBA level, but he's making the most of his two-way deal with Maine. The former Creighton star has been playing well at this level, averaging 18.2 points per game in the Tip-Off Tournament and 21.5 points per tilt in his six regular season outings thus far.