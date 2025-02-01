Baylor Scheierman News: Productive in G League win

Scheierman played 34 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 103-94 win versus the Iowa Wolves and tallied 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Scheierman continues to produce for Maine as he's now scored 19 or more points in his last four outings. The rookie first-round pick has seen only limited action in his nine NBA appearances so far this season and should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.