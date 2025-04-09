Baylor Scheierman News: Provides spark in first start
Scheierman notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 loss to Orlando.
Scheierman got the first start of his NBA career Wednesday with Boston without its full slate of starters, tallying a team-high-tying point total and ending as one of five players in double figures. Scheierman has recorded at least 15 points in three outings this season, his first since March 18.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now