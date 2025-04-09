Fantasy Basketball
Baylor Scheierman headshot

Baylor Scheierman News: Provides spark in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Scheierman notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 loss to Orlando.

Scheierman got the first start of his NBA career Wednesday with Boston without its full slate of starters, tallying a team-high-tying point total and ending as one of five players in double figures. Scheierman has recorded at least 15 points in three outings this season, his first since March 18.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
