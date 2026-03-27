Baylor Scheierman News: Quiet in spot start
Scheierman supplied three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over Atlanta.
Scheierman moved into the starting lineup, replacing Jaylen Brown, who was ruled out with a calf injury. While the injury doesn't sound too serious, there is a chance Brown could miss at least another game or two, giving Scheierman some short-term appeal for anyone needing threes. With that said, his upside is very limited, meaning managers could likely find a more appealing option on the waiver wire.
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