Baylor Scheierman

Baylor Scheierman News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 9:23am

Boston recalled Scheierman from the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

With Sam Hauser iffy due to a back issue, Scheierman could be called upon as an emergency depth option for his perimeter shooting. Scheierman posted 22 points(6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.

