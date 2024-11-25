Baylor Scheierman News: Rejoins NBA club

Boston recalled Scheierman from the G League's Maine Celtics on Monday.

Scheierman has been frequently going back and forth between the NBA and G League during his rookie season. On Sunday, Scheierman produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes in Maine's 96-93 loss to the Capital City Go-Go. He'll provide some emergency depth for Boston in Monday's game against the Clippers.