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Baylor Scheierman News: Returning to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 3:46pm

Scheierman is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Wizards on Saturday, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

Scheierman had been a consistent member of the Celtics' starting lineup since early February before the debut of Jayson Tatum (Achilles) against the Mavericks on March 6. Scheierman did return to the starting five against the Thunder on Thursday and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three three-pointers over 34 minutes. The second-year pro will revert to a bench role for Saturday's contest due to Tatum's return from a maintenance absence.

Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics
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